Goldman Sachs Group Raises Bunzl (BNZL) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.29) to GBX 2,500 ($33.28) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 24th. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNZL. BNP Paribas raised Bunzl to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($29.29) to GBX 2,350 ($31.29) in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,134 ($28.41) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.29) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($32.89) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,405.73 ($32.03).

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON BNZL traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,330 ($31.02). 1,952,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,918.50 ($25.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,472 ($32.91).

In other Bunzl news, insider Patrick Larmon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,197 ($29.25), for a total value of £746,980 ($994,514.71). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 563 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.82), for a total value of £13,033.45 ($17,352.48). Insiders sold 61,365 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,347 over the last quarter.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.