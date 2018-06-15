Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a report released on Thursday, May 31st, The Fly reports. They currently have a $314.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $191.00.

MDGL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded up $2.46, hitting $303.12, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,531. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $325.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.33. analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bay City Capital Llc sold 280,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total value of $80,488,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc R. Schneebaum sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,058.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,625 shares of company stock worth $104,527,643 over the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

