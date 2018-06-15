Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Share Price

Media headlines about Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Good Times Restaurants earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.1198859708109 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.65. 22,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. equities analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.