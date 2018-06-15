GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock makes up 5.7% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock opened at $79.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.83 million. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $132.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $137.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.09.

About Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.