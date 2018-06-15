Eaton Vance Management Has $1.04 Million Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151,936 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,110,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,329,000 after buying an additional 420,600 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,881,000 after buying an additional 821,742 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,968,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,139,000 after buying an additional 200,005 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,367,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,816,000 after buying an additional 386,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,192,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after buying an additional 61,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber traded down $0.03, hitting $25.07, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,651. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Several research firms have commented on GT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

