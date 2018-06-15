Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed to invest in properties that are leased to government tenants. The Company owns 29 properties, 25 of which are leased primarily to the United States Government and four of which are leased to the states of California, Maryland, Minnesota and South Carolina, respectively. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of HRPT Properties Trust (HRPT). “

GOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Government Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of GOV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,280. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Government Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 87,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 119,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

