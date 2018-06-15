Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Sold by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,796 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $80,530,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $203,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 327.0% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 62,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley traded down $0.12, hitting $51.20, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 5,489,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,548,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $43.48 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.