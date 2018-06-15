MML Investors Services LLC Sells 10,350 Shares of Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gramercy Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $251,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

GPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gramercy Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of Gramercy Property Trust traded up $0.02, reaching $27.64, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 127,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Gramercy Property Trust has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.29 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts predict that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Gramercy Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Gramercy Property Trust Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

