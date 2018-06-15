Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Stock Price

Headlines about Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Western Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 48.0658090378523 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Sandler O’Neill set a $46.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp opened at $44.16 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $179,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

