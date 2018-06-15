Greencore Group’s (GNC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

GNC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 253 ($3.37) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities decreased their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 300 ($3.99) to GBX 275 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Davy Research cut Greencore Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 250 ($3.33) to GBX 210 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Greencore Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 249.67 ($3.32).

Greencore Group traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05), reaching GBX 180.45 ($2.40), on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,124,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.50).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

