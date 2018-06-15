Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greif, Inc. Class A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Greif, Inc. Class A reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. Class A will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greif, Inc. Class A.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.72 million. Greif, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif, Inc. Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 912,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,659,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 273,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 1,828.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 201,816 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 190,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63. Greif, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Greif, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.95%.

Greif, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

