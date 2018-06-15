Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 802 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.28.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $256.73. The company has a market cap of $243.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total value of $3,513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,761,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,551,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total value of $47,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $9,536,859. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.