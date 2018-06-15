Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Groupon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.27 to $4.40 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 8,349,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -156.00, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.34. Groupon has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Groupon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $626.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coupon company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $6,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,636.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

