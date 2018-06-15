Analyzing GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Total System Services (TSS)

GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) and Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GrubHub and Total System Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 2 12 10 0 2.33 Total System Services 1 9 13 0 2.52

GrubHub presently has a consensus price target of $97.55, suggesting a potential downside of 18.61%. Total System Services has a consensus price target of $88.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Total System Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Total System Services is more favorable than GrubHub.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Total System Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of GrubHub shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Total System Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrubHub and Total System Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $683.07 million 15.83 $98.98 million $0.98 122.31 Total System Services $4.93 billion 3.22 $586.18 million $3.22 27.06

Total System Services has higher revenue and earnings than GrubHub. Total System Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrubHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GrubHub has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total System Services has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Total System Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GrubHub does not pay a dividend. Total System Services pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and Total System Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub 14.75% 9.73% 7.48% Total System Services 13.15% 28.22% 9.91%

Summary

Total System Services beats GrubHub on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 650,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses. The company also provides third party processing and related services for credit card issuers, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations, and financial institutions; and issuer processing services, as well as operates as a prepaid program manager. Total System Services, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

