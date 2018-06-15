Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Stock Price

Press coverage about Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Supervielle earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8626543979817 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SUPV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,803. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.