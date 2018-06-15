Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.45

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 40808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,816,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 951,932 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 547,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 400,728 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 400,103 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.