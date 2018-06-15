GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $3.61 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 193.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 598.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $91.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Ross Stores opened at $84.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 18,171 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,726.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,925,059.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,736 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,737 shares of company stock worth $15,312,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.