GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $907,000 Stake in Griffon Co. (GFF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Griffon worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,519 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Griffon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 68,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 426,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 118,531 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $478.56 million for the quarter. Griffon had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 6.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

