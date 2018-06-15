Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,144 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Delek US worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delek US from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Delek US from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Delek US and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 6,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $272,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark T. Page sold 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $107,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,195 shares of company stock worth $12,377,002. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DK stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.89%. equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Delek US announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.