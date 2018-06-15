Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,461,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,017,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of CBRE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,852,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $184,811,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,755,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

In related news, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 7,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $344,572.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $206,040.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $234,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,222 shares of company stock worth $1,371,056. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $48.30 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.15%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.