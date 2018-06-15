Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE opened at $92.29 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $65.89 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.73, a P/E/G ratio of 203.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $35,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,793 shares in the company, valued at $878,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Winston King sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $165,419.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at $333,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

