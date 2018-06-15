Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,209 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

LPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, Director M Leanne Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $211,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust traded down $0.11, reaching $44.17, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,459,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,888. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.75. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.62 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.