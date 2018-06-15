Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 417 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in WABCO were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 602,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,519,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 416,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after buying an additional 135,314 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WABCO by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WABCO by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 54,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WABCO in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WABCO in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Shares of WABCO traded down $0.97, hitting $122.00, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 943,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.91 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.