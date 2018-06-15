Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,338 Shares of Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westar Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Westar Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Westar Energy by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Westar Energy by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Westar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,573,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westar Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $207,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $213,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,574 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westar Energy remained flat at $$54.00 during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Westar Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $57.44.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.39 million. Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Westar Energy Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

WR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Westar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westar Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Westar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.