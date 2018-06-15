Guncoin Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Guncoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Guncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Guncoin has a total market capitalization of $404,805.00 and approximately $332.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001293 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00057102 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003945 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Guncoin Coin Profile

Guncoin (GUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 216,773,728 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guncoin is www.guncoin.info.

Guncoin Coin Trading

Guncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

