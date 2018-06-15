United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $75,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,962,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,402,000 after buying an additional 690,451 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,331,000 after buying an additional 652,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,351,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,311,000 after buying an additional 577,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.61 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.47.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

