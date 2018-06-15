GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $148.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,197. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $95.65 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.63.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.90). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 1,516.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,601,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.