Powershares Preferred Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Powershares Preferred Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Powershares Preferred Portfolio were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powershares Preferred Portfolio by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Powershares Preferred Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in Powershares Preferred Portfolio by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 118,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Powershares Preferred Portfolio by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Powershares Preferred Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000.

Shares of Powershares Preferred Portfolio opened at $14.58 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Powershares Preferred Portfolio has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

Powershares Preferred Portfolio Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

