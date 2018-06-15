GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,626,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF opened at $68.22 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

