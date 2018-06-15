H & R Block (HRB) PT Lowered to $25.00

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

HRB has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Sunday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

H & R Block opened at $23.77 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.27. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. H & R Block had a net margin of 19.40% and a negative return on equity of 269.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 471,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 404,941 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 375.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,553,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,840,000 after acquiring an additional 199,162 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

