Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.41 Million

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce sales of $99.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.90 million and the lowest is $98.92 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $96.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $400.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.28 million to $403.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $436.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $418.11 million to $455.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.08 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th.

Hallmark Financial Services traded up $0.35, hitting $10.20, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 14,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $182.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.88. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

In other news, CEO Naveen Anand purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $99,004.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,206. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Passmore sold 18,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $183,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,450.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 504,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 115,776 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

