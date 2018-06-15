Hammerson (HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Hammerson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of Hammerson opened at $7.12 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

