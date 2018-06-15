Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.32) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 518 ($6.90) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.99) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hammerson from GBX 650 ($8.65) to GBX 600 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hammerson to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 563.58 ($7.50).

Shares of Hammerson stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 535 ($7.12). 5,406,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 430.40 ($5.73) and a 52-week high of £523.38 ($696.82).

In other Hammerson news, insider Jean-Philippe Mouton sold 44,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.36), for a total value of £245,924.63 ($327,419.29). Also, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.34), for a total value of £248,572.63 ($330,944.79).

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

