Hancock Holding Co. Acquires New Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $23,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $13,373,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 381.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 224,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 178,250 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,497.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 138,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 325.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 115,383 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises opened at $83.53 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $357,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,910 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

