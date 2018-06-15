Hancock Holding Co. Has $1.34 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Hancock Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,085 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:VSH opened at $24.15 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

