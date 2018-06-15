Hancock Holding Co. Purchases 22,081 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the quarter. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $59,033,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,178,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,692,622 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,866,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,596,000 after buying an additional 860,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,496,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,538,000 after buying an additional 566,973 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,168,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,837,000 after buying an additional 541,017 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors opened at $31.27 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

