Hancock Holding Co. Sells 3,851 Shares of Invesco (IVZ)

Hancock Holding Co. reduced its position in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,102,006,000 after buying an additional 3,283,953 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,403,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,516,000 after buying an additional 2,306,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,640,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,614,000 after buying an additional 1,988,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,442,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after buying an additional 1,487,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Invesco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,127,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,387,000 after buying an additional 1,178,700 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco opened at $27.21 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.91 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

