Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Insider Sells 5,459 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) insider Hany Massarany sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $37,721.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,778.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hany Massarany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Hany Massarany sold 4,168 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $28,675.84.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Hany Massarany sold 1,055 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $6,519.90.

On Monday, February 26th, Hany Massarany sold 17,300 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $72,141.00.

GenMark Diagnostics traded down $0.03, hitting $7.28, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 615,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $400.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.60. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $12.87.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 77.35% and a negative net margin of 97.90%. research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNMK. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 target price on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

