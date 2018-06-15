Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Director Sells 1,553 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $74,388.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CSOD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.74. 552,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,825. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $52,352,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $7,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSOD. ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

