Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Harpal Gill Sells 16,041 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Harpal Gill sold 16,041 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $594,319.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harpal Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 25th, Harpal Gill sold 40,044 shares of Fabrinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,483,229.76.

On Monday, May 21st, Harpal Gill sold 21,457 shares of Fabrinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $795,196.42.

NYSE FN opened at $37.54 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

