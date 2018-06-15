Harris Co. (HRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Harris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. Harris posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harris will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Harris had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Harris in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

In other Harris news, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $7,843,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $3,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Harris in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harris in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harris in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Harris by 980.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRS traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $150.47. 758,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Harris has a 52 week low of $107.78 and a 52 week high of $170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Harris’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

