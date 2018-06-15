Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Harris worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harris by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,822,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,584,219,000 after buying an additional 1,222,155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Harris by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,703,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,067,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harris by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,625,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,295,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Harris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,175,000 after acquiring an additional 277,626 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Harris from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on Harris in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Harris in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of Harris stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $147.88. 31,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $108.26 and a 52-week high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Harris had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

