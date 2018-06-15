Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.67 ($22.87).

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND opened at €15.74 ($18.30) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 12-month high of €20.08 ($23.35).

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

