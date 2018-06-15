Haverford Trust Co. Increases Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 921.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.46.

In related news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,577. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 22nd. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

