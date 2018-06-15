Contrasting Hawkins (HWKN) & Ashland Global (ASH)

Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) and Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawkins and Ashland Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins $504.17 million 0.81 -$9.17 million N/A N/A Ashland Global $3.26 billion 1.50 $1.00 million $2.44 32.06

Ashland Global has higher revenue and earnings than Hawkins.

Dividends

Hawkins pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ashland Global pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ashland Global pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Hawkins has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashland Global has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Hawkins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Ashland Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Hawkins shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ashland Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hawkins and Ashland Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins -1.82% 6.66% 3.54% Ashland Global -0.62% 5.77% 2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hawkins and Ashland Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashland Global 0 2 9 0 2.82

Ashland Global has a consensus price target of $83.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Ashland Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashland Global is more favorable than Hawkins.

Summary

Ashland Global beats Hawkins on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives. This segment offers its solutions for pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. The company's Composites segment manufactures and sells a range of unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, and low-profile additives for the reinforced plastics industry; and molten maleic anhydride for the manufacture of various products, such as unsaturated polyester resins, copolymers, lubricating oil additives, alkenyl succinic anhydrides, malic acid, fumaric acid, and derivative chemicals. This segment serves manufacturers of residential and commercial building products; industrial product specifiers and manufacturers; wind blade and pipe manufacturers; automotive and truck OEM suppliers; boat builders; chemical producers; and electronics makers. Its Intermediates and Solvents segment produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including tetrahydrofuran and n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

