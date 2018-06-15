Hays Advisory LLC Sells 8,956 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hays Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Hays Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,006,625.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $434,383.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,920.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,824 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 443,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

