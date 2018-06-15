HC Wainwright Analysts Give POET Technologies (POETF) a $2.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POET Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of POET Technologies opened at $0.24 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 452.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products for consumer, data center, high performance computing, military, and commercial applications in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers photonic sensing and optical light source products. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc in June 2013.

