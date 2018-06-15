HCI Group Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of HCI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 3.46%.

HCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of HCI opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in HCI Group by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

