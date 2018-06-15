HD Supply (HDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,047. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. HD Supply had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in HD Supply by 6.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HD Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 361,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in HD Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in HD Supply by 793.2% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 392,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 348,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

