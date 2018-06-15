Head to Head Analysis: COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY) and Its Competitors

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS: CLPBY) is one of 25 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare COLOPLAST A/S/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.31 billion $564.23 million 36.74 COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Competitors $1.40 billion $213.02 million 26.84

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Competitors 137 742 1309 64 2.58

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 5.84%. Given COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 28.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 23.78% 75.48% 32.25% COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Competitors -162.69% -79.19% -16.37%

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Urology Care, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products for intestinal dysfunction resulting from disease, accident, and congenital disorder. The company's ostomy care products include colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy bags under the SenSura brand; and SenSura Mio, a colostomy product with elastic adhesive that fits individual body shapes, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. It also offers urology care products for people suffering from diseases and symptoms of the urinary system, pelvic floor prolapse, and the male reproductive system, such as urinary incontinence, kidney stones, enlarged prostate, and impotence. The company's disposable surgical devices include prostate catheters and stents used for urological and gynecological applications before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. In addition, it provides continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. Further, the company offers wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as disinfectant liquids or creams used to protect and treat the skin and to clean wounds. Additionally, it offers Interdry, a textile placed in a skin fold to absorb moisture for treatment and prevention of skin fold problems, such as fungal infections, damaged skin, or odour nuisance. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

